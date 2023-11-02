IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Sherrill: Johnson shows ‘lack of understanding’ of how ‘Congress really works’ with aid bill

03:45

House Democrats are opposing Speaker Mike Johnson’s $14 billion Israel aid package and instead supporting Biden’s $106 billion request that includes aid to both Israel and Ukraine. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), who serves on both the Armed Services and China Committees, to discuss why Republicans are pushing a bill that will die in the Senate and to react to the new House Speaker’s comments on Ukraine and Israel funding. “This is certainly showing the speaker's inexperience and I think lack of understanding of many of the ways in which Congress really works,” Sherrill says. “Israel's enemies are Ukraine's enemies that Hamas has met with Putin that Iran has drones in Ukraine right now that they've given to Russia. All of this is part of a global fight for democracy and democratic priorities.”Nov. 2, 2023

