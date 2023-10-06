Rep. Sherrill: GOP needs leadership that will ‘put the country and our values before the far-right’

With several Republicans fighting to become the next Speaker, the House remains at a stand still until someone new picks up the gavel. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) to weigh in on the challenge Democrats face in the coming weeks. “We need leadership on the Republican side of the aisle that is going to put the country and our values before the far-right extremists,” Sherrill says. “As far as the Ukrainian war funding, I'm really incredibly concerned. This is something that, as you know, Republicans in the Senate, Democrats in the Senate, Democrats in the House, and a majority – this sometimes gets lost – a majority of Republicans in the House seem to be behind this idea that we really need to continue to support the democratic work that the Ukrainians are doing to fight for their democracy against Russia and Putin.”Oct. 6, 2023