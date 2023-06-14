Rep. Sherrill: GOP knows pistol braces are ‘killing our children,’ but voted to repeal regulation

House Republicans passed a resolution that would repeal the Biden Administration's crackdown on stabilizing braces for firearms. President Biden, who has vowed to use a veto, tightened restrictions on the firearm accessories which have been used in multiple mass shootings. Representative Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), a former Navy pilot and federal prosecutor, joins Andrea to respond. “They know this is something that is killing our children, and yet they're continuing to move forward in this way,” says Sherrill. “The number one cause of death of children under 18 year old is, under 18, is death by firearms.” Sherrill adds, “That's really unacceptable. And the fact that we are seeing this consistent pushback, not just to not implement basic protections, like universal background checks, like an assault weapons ban, but to actually go further and take down regulations that are in place, you know, I just I really have no words.”June 14, 2023