IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Asa Hutchinson: ‘Simply wrong’ for Republican presidential candidates to be ‘discussing a pardon’

    07:36
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Sherrill: GOP knows pistol braces are ‘killing our children,’ but voted to repeal regulation

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. CIA Counsel: Comparing Trump’s handling of classified docs to Hillary Clinton’s is 'nuts'

    03:56

  • Fmr. Trump lawyer alleges ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in documents case

    04:05

  • Former Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore: ‘He certainly never lied to me.’

    06:46

  • Neal Katyal: ‘American people deserve’ to see inside Miami courtroom where Trump was arraigned

    06:44

  • Michael Beschloss points out ‘astounding’ lack of transparency about Trump’s court appearance

    06:27

  • Trump posts on Truth Social from motorcade while traveling to arraignment

    01:45

  • Rep. Jim Himes: GOP trying to sow doubt in U.S. judicial system, ‘exactly what we saw' before Jan. 6

    10:36

  • Cevallos: Corcoran’s records of past legal work for Trump ‘unbelievably harmful’ to Trump defense

    05:16

  • Bolton: 'We've got to take the politics out of this business when national security is at stake'

    11:10

  • Rep. Spanberger: Docs found ‘strewn’ at Mar-a-Lago posed ‘extraordinary’ risk to national security

    06:35

  • Weissmann shares the two things Judge Cannon wrote that he believes ‘meet the standard for recusal’

    08:37

  • Beschloss on precedent for running for president from jail, historic abnormality of Trump's charges

    03:57

  • Ari Melber: Unsealed indictment reveals ‘what looks to me like Donald Trump’s worst nightmare’

    10:37

  • Charles Coleman: Unsealed Trump classified docs indictment reveals ‘deep and problematic’ pattern

    04:25

  • Joyce Vance: 'Serious questions' over Trump appointed judge said to be overseeing indictment case

    09:51

  • Trump impeachment lawyer Robert Ray: Trump switching legal teams post-indictment ‘fairly common’

    06:24

  • Rhodes: Mar-a-Lago likely the top 'intelligence target' for U.S. adversaries since Trump’s election

    10:34

  • Trump-appointed Judge Cannon to initially oversee Trump indictment case

    01:26

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Sherrill: GOP knows pistol braces are ‘killing our children,’ but voted to repeal regulation

06:06

House Republicans passed a resolution that would repeal the Biden Administration's crackdown on stabilizing braces for firearms. President Biden, who has vowed to use a veto, tightened restrictions on the firearm accessories which have been used in multiple mass shootings. Representative Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), a former Navy pilot and federal prosecutor, joins Andrea to respond. “They know this is something that is killing our children, and yet they're continuing to move forward in this way,” says Sherrill. “The number one cause of death of children under 18 year old is, under 18, is death by firearms.” Sherrill adds, “That's really unacceptable. And the fact that we are seeing this consistent pushback, not just to not implement basic protections, like universal background checks, like an assault weapons ban, but to actually go further and take down regulations that are in place, you know, I just I really have no words.”June 14, 2023

  • Asa Hutchinson: ‘Simply wrong’ for Republican presidential candidates to be ‘discussing a pardon’

    07:36
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Sherrill: GOP knows pistol braces are ‘killing our children,’ but voted to repeal regulation

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. CIA Counsel: Comparing Trump’s handling of classified docs to Hillary Clinton’s is 'nuts'

    03:56

  • Fmr. Trump lawyer alleges ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in documents case

    04:05

  • Former Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore: ‘He certainly never lied to me.’

    06:46

  • Neal Katyal: ‘American people deserve’ to see inside Miami courtroom where Trump was arraigned

    06:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All