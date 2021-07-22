Rep. Sherill: 'I would put Liz Cheney against Jim Jordan any day of the week'

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill (D- NJ), a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the battle on Capitol Hill over appointments to the January 6 select committee after Speaker Pelosi rejected Jim Jordan and Jim Banks. With Kevin McCarthy vowing to withdraw his picks for the committee in response, leaving Liz Cheney as the lone Republican on the panel, Rep. Sherill says, "I would put Liz Cheney against Jim Jordan any day of the week," wishing that "every member of Congress could have one iota of her courage."