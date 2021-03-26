Rep. Schiff: 'We are going to get to the full facts' of run up to Jan. 6

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about North Korea, investigating the January 6 insurrection, and withdrawing troops from Afghanistan. On the investigation into what happened on January 6, Schiff says, “We are going to get to the full facts of what took place in the run up to January 6, why some of the warning signs were missed, what we need to do to protect our country going forward.”