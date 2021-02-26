Rep. Schiff: 'There ought to be a personal consequence' for Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi

Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell ahead of the release of the ODNI’s report on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “And if, as you say, there's a finding of culpability on the part of the crown prince, then it won't be enough to simply sanction the state or call for the sanctions of other individuals. There ought to be a personal consequence to the crown prince,” he said.