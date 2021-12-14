Rep. Schiff: Meadows’ texts ‘remind the country just how serious this attack was’
Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), a member of the January 6th committee and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the newly publicized texts sent to Mark Meadows from lawmakers and other Trump loyalists during the attack on the Capitol. Schiff says these texts “remind the country just how serious this attack was,” and “expose the hypocrisy” of those who’ve downplayed it.Dec. 14, 2021
