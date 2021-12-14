IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. King: In choice between democracy and filibuster, ‘I have to choose democracy’

    08:34

  • KY Lt. Gov. Coleman: Donations are ‘helping us keep boots on the ground’

    03:24

  • Dr. Offit compares Pfizer’s antiviral pill to vaccines: ‘Prevention is always better than cure’

    05:21
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Schiff: Meadows’ texts ‘remind the country just how serious this attack was’ 

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Michael Mann: We can expect ‘more intense tornadoes’ as climate change progresses

    05:01

  • Mark Meadows, ‘at the heart of the storm’ of insurrection, faces contempt vote

    06:09

  • Dr. Osterholm: Covid ‘will find you if you are not vaccinated’

    04:48

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘We get to live in a democracy largely because of sacrifices made by Bob Dole’

    04:24

  • Susan Page: Bob Dole felt ‘Trumped-out’ by end of Trump Presidency

    09:31

  • Artist's work transcends rules, borders from the U.S.-Mexico border to supermax prison

    04:03

  • Letitia James pulling out of NY governor race was ‘important and necessary’ to her Trump organization investigation

    04:57

  • Bob Dole was ‘an American first and a partisan Republican second’

    04:50

  • Dr. Amesh Adalja: Healthcare workers ‘burned out’ from hospitalizations that could be ‘avoided by a simple vaccine’

    06:42

  • New York AG Letitia James suspends campaign for governor, seeks Trump deposition

    01:22

  • Sen. Murphy: Republican ‘unprecedented’ stonewalling of ambassador nominees is ‘deeply terrifying’

    05:15

  • U.S. and NATO countermeasures may be ‘more than Putin may have imagined’

    06:49

  • Fauci: Would ‘be very surprised’ if Moderna booster is not as effective Pfizer’s against Omicron

    10:21

  • Congress advances deal to raise debt limit with majority vote

    02:58

  • Rep. Escobar: Texas is ‘an extreme example’ of gerrymandering

    03:39

  • Sen. Van Hollen: Biden hit ‘the right mark’ standing up to China’s ‘gross violations of human rights’

    06:41

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Schiff: Meadows’ texts ‘remind the country just how serious this attack was’ 

07:13

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), a member of the January 6th committee and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the newly publicized texts sent to Mark Meadows from lawmakers and other Trump loyalists during the attack on the Capitol. Schiff says these texts “remind the country just how serious this attack was,” and “expose the hypocrisy” of those who’ve downplayed it.Dec. 14, 2021

  • Sen. King: In choice between democracy and filibuster, ‘I have to choose democracy’

    08:34

  • KY Lt. Gov. Coleman: Donations are ‘helping us keep boots on the ground’

    03:24

  • Dr. Offit compares Pfizer’s antiviral pill to vaccines: ‘Prevention is always better than cure’

    05:21
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Schiff: Meadows’ texts ‘remind the country just how serious this attack was’ 

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Michael Mann: We can expect ‘more intense tornadoes’ as climate change progresses

    05:01

  • Mark Meadows, ‘at the heart of the storm’ of insurrection, faces contempt vote

    06:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All