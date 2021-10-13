Rep. Schiff: Jan 6th Committee will hold witnesses refusing to comply with investigation ‘in criminal contempt’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), author of “Midnight in Washington,” joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the January 6th Committee investigation and his experience being in the Capitol on the day of the attack. “If witnesses don’t appear when they’re supposed to, if they don’t produce the documents we intend to move very quickly, to have a vote in the house to hold them in criminal contempt,” says Schiff. “It was just awful, to be there, to hear the windows breaking, to see the kind of beatings that police took.”Oct. 13, 2021