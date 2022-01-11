IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Schiff: "It's important for the country that both parties be wedded to the truth"

05:24

Intelligence Chairman and January 6th Committee Member, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Kevin McCarthy’s plans to strip Democrats, including Schiff, from their committee posts if Republicans win the House, and former Vice President Mike Pence’s involvement in the January 6th committee investigation. “It's important for the country that both parties be wedded to the truth and stop tearing down, in the case of the Republican Party, public confidence in our elections, because that way leads to political violence as we saw on January 6,” says Schiff. Jan. 11, 2022

