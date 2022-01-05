Rep. Schiff: ‘It's hard to imagine a witness with more key or central information’ than Mike Pence

On the eve of the one year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot, Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell to break down the latest on the Select Committee investigation. Schiff tells Andrea Mitchell that the committee hasn’t formally invited Mike Pence to testify, but would like him to come in to share what he knows. “It's hard to imagine a witness with more key or central information than the Vice President,” Schiff says. “His experiences on that day were harrowing and would be of great interest to the committee.” Jan. 5, 2022