Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Scalise wins GOP nomination for House speaker

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., has won the Republican nomination to serve as the next House speaker. NBC News' Ryan Nobles reports from Capitol Hill on what comes next for Congress to choose the next speaker.Oct. 11, 2023

Play All