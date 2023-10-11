Rep. Scalise wins GOP nomination for House speaker

Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: ‘This is not a time for division; this is time for national unity’06:08
John Kirby: ‘There’s no greater priority’ for Biden than ‘safety and security’ of American hostages12:10
Rep. Mike Turner: ‘We should never lose perspective’ that ‘Hamas is a franchise of Iran’07:38
Rep. Scalise wins GOP nomination for House speaker02:17
Israeli journalist: ‘not a single home’ not affected by Hamas violence, ‘we won’t let that deter us’04:00
Fmr. Israel Amb.: US ‘empowering’ Iran, helped ‘finance Hamas’ under ‘Biden administration’s watch’02:20
Fmr. Foreign Minister Livni: Hamas doesn’t represent ‘any Palestinian cause for freedom or stay.’07:45
Family of hostage to Israeli government: ‘bring back the captive people soon, with diplomacy.’03:51
Israeli Amb. Regev: Israeli counter attack pause would be a ‘mistake,’ Israeli must ‘hit back hard’08:23
Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Israel: ‘do not underestimate’ Jewish people, ‘President has the back of Israel’05:06
Diana Buttu: ‘Everybody has focused only on Israel’s security,’ leaving the Palestinians aside04:48
Amb. Michael Herzog: Israel will hold Hamas ‘accountable to each and every hostage they have’07:06
'Absolute terror': American living in Israel speaks after relatives were kidnapped03:13
Dennis Ross: ‘I don’t even exclude the possibility that Israel will’ end up reoccupying Gaza06:12
Hamas threatens to start executing hostages01:24
Fmr. CIA head John Brennan: Hamas assault on Israel has ‘been brewing for many, many years’07:12
Mother of Israeli hostages: ‘There is no reason to hold them there. They are not soldiers.’05:43
Israeli emergency responder: 'We need to help these people'04:30
More than 100 have been taken hostage during attacks on Israel03:22
Jason Furman: Sept. job growth is ‘sustainable,’ won’t put ‘a whole lot more pressure on the Fed’03:56
