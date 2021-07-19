Rep. Ruben Gallego says Capitol riot was 'the closest I have been to what I would say is combat in 15 years'

Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Democratic Congressman and General Barry McCaffrey, retired four star general, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the 8-month prison sentence of Paul Hodgkins, a January 6th rioter, in the first felony sentence from the Capitol riot. Rep. Gallego, a Marine Corps combat veteran, called the January 6th attack “the closest I have been to what I would say is combat in 15 years" and that he hopes “other judges will not be as lenient as they were this time.”