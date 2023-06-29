Rep. Ro Khanna: SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action does ‘a terrible disservice to future leaders’

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the Supreme Court’s decision that severely limits affirmative action policies in college admission. Khanna says, “What isn't being talked about enough is the harm this is going to do for students, not just Black and Latino students, but White and Asian American students. Consider students going to Harvard who want to become the future political leaders in this country, the future president, senators, congresspeople, do you think they're gonna have a better chance of doing that and doing that successfully if they're in classes that don't have adequate representation from African Americans and Latinos?” He adds, “You're doing a terrible disservice to the future leaders of this country in a multiracial, multi-ethnic democracy.”June 29, 2023