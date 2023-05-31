Rep. Ro Khanna says he’s a ‘no’ on debt limit deal but has ‘full confidence’ it will pass the House

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) joins Peter Alexander to explain his stance on the debt deal and weigh in on whether the White House gave away too much with the debt deal. “I'm a no, but I have full confidence that the deal will pass,” says Khanna. “The President did the best he could under a hostage situation, and he and his team deserve a lot of credit. It could have been a lot worse. They have a deal that's better, frankly, than the deal that was 10 years ago.” He adds, “But the point is that they've increased defense spending because of the Republican extremism while cutting aid to the most vulnerable, while having student loan recipients not get continued relief, while having the Mountain View fossil fuel pipeline made permanent. That's just not something that most of us can get behind.”May 31, 2023