Rep. Rice: 'I don't think it's possible' for Cuomo to avoid impeachment

Congresswoman Kathleen Rice (D-NY) joins Andrea Mitchell as calls grow louder by the day for NY Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign following a report from the state's Attorney-General that he sexually harrassed multiple women. Rep. Rice says that Cuomo "has shown he'll be defiant" and is unlikely to resign, but believes that the report "was unequivocal in its findings that he was a serial sexual harasser and he created a hostile, toxic work environment." As such, she feels it's not possible that the governor avoids impeachment in the state legislature. Aug. 5, 2021