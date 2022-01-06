Rep. Raskin: Recovering from Jan. 6 hinges on acknowledging ‘the truth of it’

House January 6 Committee Member Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) joins Andrea Mitchell to reflect on what he and his visiting family experienced during the attack on the Capitol, just days after the death of his son, and the historic nature of January 6. “If we can acknowledge the truth of it, we can move on to recover what is so great about America, which is still the world's greatest multicultural, multiracial, multi-ethnic, constitutional democracy on Earth,” says Raskin.Jan. 6, 2022