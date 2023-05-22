Rep. Quigley: U.S. showing the world ‘yet again that we can’t govern’ with regards to debt ceiling

Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL), who serves on the House Appropriations Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on what potential deal President Biden could reach with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and whether it will have support from a majority in both chambers of Congress. “In some respects, the damage has already been done,” says Quigley. “What I tell Speaker McCarthy is we are showing the world yet again that we can't govern, the fact that you go to the last minute on something like this.”May 22, 2023