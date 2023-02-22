IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Quigley: 'Tough balance' on whether to declassify intel on China potentially arming Russia

Rep. Quigley: 'Tough balance' on whether to declassify intel on China potentially arming Russia

Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL) joined Andrea Mitchell to discuss declassifying intelligence regarding China potentially providing Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine. “I thought the use of intelligence before the invasion on a public basis was a masterstroke,” Quigley said. “It really took Putin's feet out from underneath him, and made it far more difficult for him to put false flags out there, for example.” He added that “every time we do that there is an extraordinary risk involved” and “it's a tough balance.”Feb. 22, 2023

