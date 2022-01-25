Rep. Quigley: Standing with Ukraine is ‘the right thing to do’
Intelligence Committee Member and co-Chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the U.S. relationship with Ukraine. “It is tough, but we need to show that we stand with our Ukrainian friends, not just because of our heart, but because of our brain,” says Quigley. “It’s the smart thing to do and it’s the right thing to do. Jan. 25, 2022
