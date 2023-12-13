Rep. Quigley: ‘It truly is a mistake’ tying Ukraine aid to border policies; ‘It hurts us’ and allies

Congress is at an impasse regarding supplemental funding for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the border. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on the stalemate and the impeachment inquiry into President Biden on the horizon. “We're leaving this week, but we're not done with the people's business. I suspect the soonest we'll vote on any aid to Ukraine will be in January, maybe February,” Quigley says. “It truly is a mistake to tie a critical foreign policy objective with real impacts on our own national security to a very partisan political issue in the U.S. President Biden has signaled that we're open to those discussions and additional aid to help address the southern border issues, but tying the two together is a mistake. It hurts us and it hurts our allies.” Regarding impeachment efforts by House Republicans, he adds, “I believe my friends across the aisle have misplaced priorities and are doing this for extraordinarily dangerous, partisan reasons.”Dec. 13, 2023