  • Anthony Coley: This impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden is ‘a vivid example of government overreach’

    Rep. Quigley: ‘It truly is a mistake’ tying Ukraine aid to border policies; ‘It hurts us’ and allies

    Sen. Merkley on COP28: U.S. is ‘leading with an example that will take us to climate oblivion’

  • Stavridis: ‘We’re on this ice’ with Ukraine; failure to send aid ‘would be a dire moment’

  • Flournoy: Israel risks losing ‘all international support’ with humanitarian crisis in Gaza

  • Texas Court ruling is ‘a warning’ to women ‘trying’ to challenge in-state abortion restrictions.

  • Mark Mazzetti: Israel ‘allowed millions, even billions of dollars’ to flow from Qatar to Hamas

  • Marc Hearron: Texas abortion case is ‘putting a huge chill’ on reproductive healthcare nationwide

  • Jack Smith puts new heat on Trump with SCOTUS move

  • UN humanitarian programs in Gaza are ‘on the brink of collapse’ and ‘chaos’ is spreading in Gaza

  • Rajiv Shah: ‘We need to do more as a nation’ because ‘when America leads the fight,’ change happens

  • Christie: Joe Biden’s ‘conduct will be what judges his own culpability’ and ‘not what his son does’

  • Sen. Warner: ‘Ramifications of failure’ to pass Ukraine aid package ‘will be historically negative’

  • White House budget dir.: ‘The President has asked for real border security and let's get on with it’

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Biden admin. ‘putting its heels in the ground’ on border funding, could ‘give’ more

  • Phil Rucker: Trump ‘plans to to exercise his power to the fullest from day one’ to punish ‘enemies’

  • Rep. Spanberger: Tuberville sent a ‘clear message’ that one person can disrupt military readiness

  • Rep. Himes on Speaker Johnson protecting Jan 6 rioters from DOJ: ‘Words fail me’

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: There wasn’t the ‘infrastructure’ to shield Trump from ‘crackpot lawyers’

  • Sexual abuse committed by Hamas are ‘among the most egregious acts that can occur in wartime’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Quigley: ‘It truly is a mistake’ tying Ukraine aid to border policies; ‘It hurts us’ and allies

Congress is at an impasse regarding supplemental funding for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the border. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on the stalemate and the impeachment inquiry into President Biden on the horizon. “We're leaving this week, but we're not done with the people's business. I suspect the soonest we'll vote on any aid to Ukraine will be in January, maybe February,” Quigley says. “It truly is a mistake to tie a critical foreign policy objective with real impacts on our own national security to a very partisan political issue in the U.S. President Biden has signaled that we're open to those discussions and additional aid to help address the southern border issues, but tying the two together is a mistake. It hurts us and it hurts our allies.” Regarding impeachment efforts by House Republicans, he adds, “I believe my friends across the aisle have misplaced priorities and are doing this for extraordinarily dangerous, partisan reasons.”Dec. 13, 2023

