Rep. Quigley: ‘If we let stand Putin's aggression, we're inviting more bloodshed’ & defense spending

U.S. funding for Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel is at a stand still as lawmakers debate the national security supplemental bill, which will likely face a contentious vote in the Senate next week. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL), who serves on the Appropriations Committee and is co-Chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the bill’s chances on Capitol Hill. “The EU is sending a lot of economic aid, which is critical as well. But it's obvious that the situation could turn in a moment's notice. I don't think we can ever win the war. I know that you know his definition of this, but there could be extraordinary devastation. The wall returned. Russia could regain vast swaths of Ukrainian territory. And again, all the reasons we fought the Second World War, the reasons we formed NATO and the United Nations will be lost, perhaps worse would be our standing in the world,” Quigley says. “If we let stand Putin's aggression, we're inviting more bloodshed and very real possibilities of having to double our military budget in the future.”Feb. 2, 2024