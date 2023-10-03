IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Quigley: ‘I don’t think’ McCarthy will ‘get any help’ from Democrats, ‘this is their Civil War’

04:03

Just one House Democrat voted against a short-term funding plan to avoid a government shutdown, criticizing the legislation for not including Ukraine aid. That lawmaker, Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL), joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the effort to oust Speaker McCarthy and the path forward for Congressional funding for Ukraine. “This is their Civil War,” Quigley says of House Republicans ahead of the vote to evict McCarthy. “I don't think Speaker McCarthy is going to get any help from this caucus.” “That first vote Saturday reinforces why I wouldn't want to help Speaker McCarthy. He put out a bill and passed it to save gas stoves, but he wouldn't put money out to save Ukrainian lives,” Quigley adds.Oct. 3, 2023

