Rep. Pocan: On infrastructure bill 'when doesn't matter, what's in the bill is what matters'
05:45
Share this -
copied
Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ongoing negotiations between Democrats and Republicans on the infrastructure bill. "I would never bet against Nancy Pelosi," Pocan said I don't think we're gonna have the vote today but we're gonna get this done, whether it be next week or the following week. When doesn't matter what's in the bill is what matters." Sept. 30, 2021