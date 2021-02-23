IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rep. Plaskett: Jan. 6 riots response showed 'structural issues' with National Guard authorization at Capitol

Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett (D-VI), who served as a House impeachment manager, joins Andrea Mitchell during a break in the joint hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Rules and Administration Committee into the January 6 Capitol attack. Rep. Plaskett tells Andrea that the law enforcement response to the riots revealed "structural issues," with how the National Guard is authorized to report to the Capitol.Feb. 23, 2021

