Rep. Plaskett: Jan. 6 riots response showed 'structural issues' with National Guard authorization at Capitol

Rep. Plaskett: Jan. 6 riots response showed 'structural issues' with National Guard authorization at Capitol02:16
Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett (D-VI), who served as a House impeachment manager, joins Andrea Mitchell during a break in the joint hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Rules and Administration Committee into the January 6 Capitol attack. Rep. Plaskett tells Andrea that the law enforcement response to the riots revealed "structural issues," with how the National Guard is authorized to report to the Capitol.