Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Nikema Williams: Trump made ‘everyday people’ seek safety’ and ‘put a target on their backs’

Congresswoman Nikema Williams, who sponsored a bill to prohibit former President Donald Trump from ever entering the Capitol against after the events of Jan. 6, joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing and Katy Tur to share her reaction to the former president’s latest indictment, this time in Georgia on his attempts to overthrow the results of the 2020 election. “Donald Trump and his co-conspirators have done a lot of things that are illegal, and our district attorney is going to get to the bottom of this,” says Williams. “But uplifting those things around the elections subversion and everyday people who didn't sign up to run for office, who didn't sign up to be subjected to this were, had to move out of their homes and seek safety because of the threats that they were receiving all because a president of, a sitting president, who knew he didn't win an election who planned for this, when he thought he might lose the election, put a target on their backs,” she added.Aug. 15, 2023

