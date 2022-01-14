Rep. Neguse: ‘Still hopeful’ that Senate will find path forward on voting rights
Representative Joe Neguse (D-CO), who addressed the Senate recently on voting rights, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the status of the legislation. “I'm still hopeful that perhaps the Senate will find a way to muster the courage to do what is right and to ultimately pass the Freedom to Vote Act,” says Neguse. “To have so many Republicans who are serving in the Senate who voted to reauthorize that law previously and now refuse to do so, it gives you a sense it's just to where the Republican Party is today.”Jan. 14, 2022
