IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kerry Kennedy: Assassination of RFK ‘was a terrorist attack on our democracy’

    06:04
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Neguse: ‘Still hopeful’ that Senate will find path forward on voting rights

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    Jonathan Greenblatt: Oath Keepers ‘had been preparing for an insurrection or a civil war for years’

    09:00

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Ted Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 bill ‘sanctions Germany, not Russia’

    06:04

  • January 6 Cmte. has not taken a McCarthy subpoena ‘off the table’

    02:10

  • Dr. Osterholm: ‘Viral blizzard’ will impact absentee rates ‘for the next 3 weeks or so’

    05:06

  • Sherrilyn Ifill: Biden’s speech ‘important’ as voting rights are ‘a democracy issue’

    06:25

  • Fmr. Amb. Bill Taylor: Putin ‘may not have the backing that he needs at home’ to invade Ukraine

    06:33

  • Wendy Sherman: ‘Quite possible’ that Putin will choose against diplomacy

    06:17

  • Fmr. Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick: Filibuster ‘is a fundamentally undemocratic device’

    03:28

  • Rep. Schiff: “It's important for the country that both parties be wedded to the truth”

    05:24

  • Panetta: North Korea developing capabilities that are "challenging" U.S. missile defenses

    08:08

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘De-escalation has to come first’ before U.S. & Russia can find common ground

    05:39

  • Derrick Johnson: ‘There’s no more important issue’ than voting rights

    04:38

  • Haass: Economic & military threats may be ‘enough to persuade Putin’ to de-escalate

    09:44

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘Our democracy is a flame that’s flickering, we have to protect it’

    08:17

  • Biden highlights ‘historically low’ unemployment rate in jobs report

    07:34

  • NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: ‘Positive sign that Russia is now willing to sit down and talk’

    05:40

  • McQuade to SCOTUS: 'Constitution is supposed to be a blueprint for governing, not a suicide pact'

    01:37

  • Rep. Kinzinger: ‘January six was a dry run for January of 2024’

    05:14

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Neguse: ‘Still hopeful’ that Senate will find path forward on voting rights

03:16

Representative Joe Neguse (D-CO), who addressed the Senate recently on voting rights, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the status of the legislation. “I'm still hopeful that perhaps the Senate will find a way to muster the courage to do what is right and to ultimately pass the Freedom to Vote Act,” says Neguse. “To have so many Republicans who are serving in the Senate who voted to reauthorize that law previously and now refuse to do so, it gives you a sense it's just to where the Republican Party is today.”Jan. 14, 2022

  • Kerry Kennedy: Assassination of RFK ‘was a terrorist attack on our democracy’

    06:04
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Neguse: ‘Still hopeful’ that Senate will find path forward on voting rights

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    Jonathan Greenblatt: Oath Keepers ‘had been preparing for an insurrection or a civil war for years’

    09:00

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Ted Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 bill ‘sanctions Germany, not Russia’

    06:04

  • January 6 Cmte. has not taken a McCarthy subpoena ‘off the table’

    02:10

  • Dr. Osterholm: ‘Viral blizzard’ will impact absentee rates ‘for the next 3 weeks or so’

    05:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All