IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Nancy Mace: House GOP abortion bills ‘not the way to start off the week’

    07:36
  • UP NEXT

    Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

    00:29

  • Buttigieg: No indication of ‘nefarious’ cause of FAA outage, but ‘not yet prepared to rule that out’

    06:49

  • Fred Upton: Divided Congress 'could mean real gridlock' on future spending bills

    05:29

  • Jeh Johnson: 'Overheated rhetoric' about federal agencies can lead to 'dangerous consequences'

    06:54

  • House Republicans plan committee to probe 'weaponization' of federal government

    02:39

  • Amb. John Sullivan: ‘We should not underestimate Russia’s ability to crush Ukraine’

    07:54

  • Sen. Jack Reed: Cutting aid to Ukraine ‘would be extremely short-sighted’

    04:08

  • Rep. Spanberger: House GOP select panel to 'vilify' federal agencies 'for political gain'

    05:31

  • Brendan Buck: Maintaining speaker vote attendance 'difficult' and ‘could have a meaningful impact’

    10:35

  • McCarthy predicts 'improvement in the vote' as he enters House chamber

    01:44

  • Yamiche Alcindor: ‘At the heart’ of speaker deadlock, Never Kevins ‘just don’t trust Kevin McCarthy’

    11:12

  • McCarthy appears to lose seventh vote for speaker

    01:39

  • Rep. Brendan Boyle: Freedom Caucus to blame for 'dysfunctional' Republican majority

    03:52

  • Chuck Todd: Kevin McCarthy’s ‘biggest problem’ is ‘he fast-tracked to leadership’

    04:23

  • McCarthy appears to lose fourth vote for House speaker

    02:25

  • Jonathan Lemire: ‘This is a humiliating moment for McCarthy’

    09:55

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Republicans ‘not going to keep their majority’ if ‘chaos continues to exist’

    05:44

  • McCarthy appears to lose first vote to become speaker

    01:53

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Nancy Mace: House GOP abortion bills ‘not the way to start off the week’

07:36

As House Republicans gear up to vote on multiple bills that would limit access to abortion, Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) joins Andrea Mitchell to share her concerns about her party’s approach to the controversial issue. “This is an issue that I want to see us take seriously and if we're going to be serious about balancing the rights of women and protecting the right to life, I don't think the two are mutually exclusive, this is probably not the way to start off the week,” says Mace. “We should be looking at measures, for example, making sure every woman has access to birth control. If you really want to get serious about this issue and reduce unwanted pregnancies, well I’ve got entire counties in South Carolina that don’t have a single OBGYN doctor. Those are the issues that we really need to be talking about.” Jan. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Nancy Mace: House GOP abortion bills ‘not the way to start off the week’

    07:36
  • UP NEXT

    Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

    00:29

  • Buttigieg: No indication of ‘nefarious’ cause of FAA outage, but ‘not yet prepared to rule that out’

    06:49

  • Fred Upton: Divided Congress 'could mean real gridlock' on future spending bills

    05:29

  • Jeh Johnson: 'Overheated rhetoric' about federal agencies can lead to 'dangerous consequences'

    06:54

  • House Republicans plan committee to probe 'weaponization' of federal government

    02:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All