Rep. Nancy Mace: House GOP abortion bills ‘not the way to start off the week’

As House Republicans gear up to vote on multiple bills that would limit access to abortion, Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) joins Andrea Mitchell to share her concerns about her party’s approach to the controversial issue. “This is an issue that I want to see us take seriously and if we're going to be serious about balancing the rights of women and protecting the right to life, I don't think the two are mutually exclusive, this is probably not the way to start off the week,” says Mace. “We should be looking at measures, for example, making sure every woman has access to birth control. If you really want to get serious about this issue and reduce unwanted pregnancies, well I’ve got entire counties in South Carolina that don’t have a single OBGYN doctor. Those are the issues that we really need to be talking about.” Jan. 11, 2023