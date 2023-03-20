Rep. Moulton: Veterans have ‘mixed emotions’ on Iraq War anniversary due to its ‘complicated legacy’

Decorated Marine Corps Officer and Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA), who was part of the first wave of Marines to enter Baghdad and served four tours in Iraq, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts behind the war and it’s history. “It's a complicated legacy, and the point is that that's why it's complicated for us veterans is there's no simple answer to what is the history or what is the legacy of the Iraq War. I think all of us who fought there are having mixed emotions on an anniversary like this,” says Moulton. “I kept going back, tour after tour, because I didn't want someone to fight for my freedom.”March 20, 2023