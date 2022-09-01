Rep. Moulton: U.S. must fulfill promise to Afghan interpreters that ‘we would have their backs’

Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA), a former Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq, joins Andrea Mitchell to share the important role local translators play for U.S. troops abroad and why he thinks more must be done to support Afghan translators who were left behind when U.S. troops pulled out of Afghanistan. “That deal that we made with them was that they could put their lives in our hands, that we would have their backs and get them out to safety if the time came,” says Moulton. “And we have yet to live up to that promise.”Sept. 1, 2022