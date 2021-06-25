Rep. Moulton: Taliban advances are 'exactly the worst-case scenario’

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA), a marine veteran who serves on the Armed Services Committee, to discuss Taliban advances in Afghanistan as the US withdraws from the country, which Moulton says is “exactly the worst-case scenario that we've been telling the administration we need to prepare for.” He also sheds light on the need to evacuate Afghan allies and their families, proposing a plan to bring them to Guam while their visas are processed.