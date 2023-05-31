IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep Moulton: Danger in AI-powered weaponry is ‘what comes from our adversaries’

05:02

Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, joins Peter Alexander to explain why he thinks the military should be doing more to research and adapt AI for strategic and combat use. “I've been pushing the Pentagon for at least three years now to get out ahead of this, and I'm sorry to say we're way behind,” says Moulton. When asked if the voluntary codes of conduct for AI use discussed by the U.S. and EU are sufficient, he says, “No, absolutely not, and it is also especially not sufficient to limit it to like-minded countries. The danger here is what comes from our adversaries.”May 31, 2023

