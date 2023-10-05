IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Matt Gaetz is ‘one of the least popular members of Congress,’ but ‘can’t be dismissed’

    04:24
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Moulton: ‘Border wall’ won’t ‘solve the crisis,’ but Republicans ‘refuse to compromise’

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Moulton: China sees ‘major victories’ from ‘dysfunction,’ ‘Republican Civil War’ in Congress

    04:18

  • ‘What side deals are being cut’ could play key role in House Speaker election, strategists say

    07:51

  • Brendan Buck: New Speaker is ‘gonna go right into the meat grinder’ due to McCarthy’s promises

    04:57

  • Sen. Merkley: Ukraine is ‘paying with their lives and they’re asking us to help’ with aid package

    05:01

  • Rep. D’Esposito: Constituents ‘sent me here to govern’ but ‘egomaniac’ Gaetz is ‘getting in my way’

    03:36

  • Rep. Slotkin: McCarthy ‘depended on’ Dems to avoid a shutdown, only to ‘turn around and slap’ us

    04:21

  • Rep. Turner: McCarthy has ‘broad and overwhelming support’ among Republicans, ‘I’d bet on Kevin’

    04:16

  • Republican Rep. Bice: ‘Matt Gaetz wants to wreak havoc and chaos within the Republican Party’

    03:33

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘I don’t think’ McCarthy will ‘get any help’ from Democrats, ‘this is their Civil War’

    04:03

  • GOP Rep. Bice: Gaetz has made the American people ‘pawns in his narcissistic game’

    03:39

  • Rep. Armstrong: McCarthy has support from ‘vast majority’ of House GOP, motion to vacate is ‘silly’

    02:22

  • Rep. Landsman: Matt Gaetz is a ‘conflict entrepreneur’ when ‘the vast majority of us want to govern’

    04:59

  • NY civil fraud suit ‘cuts to the heart’ of Trump’s worth, which was ‘under question’ for decades

    06:49

  • Rep. Gaetz continues to tease he will file a motion to oust Speaker McCarthy

    02:03

  • Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi: Sen. Dianne Feinstein ‘left us the way she lived: on her own terms’

    08:37

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Sen. Dianne Feinstein ‘singularly’ kept the ‘anti-gun violence movement’ alive

    04:45

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘The only way you’re going to keep the government open’ is with a ‘bipartisan’ deal

    05:03

  • Rep. Good: Republicans have the ‘opportunity’ to hold White House, Senate ‘accountable’ for spending

    06:35

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Moulton: ‘Border wall’ won’t ‘solve the crisis,’ but Republicans ‘refuse to compromise’

02:30

The Biden administration has announced a major reversal amid a surge of illegal crossings, waiving 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction in southern Texas. Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the President’s decision to continue building the border wall, and House Republicans’ reluctance to compromise on immigration policy. “I don't think a border wall is going to solve the crisis but let's be honest, we do have a crisis at the border,” Moulton says. “This is an issue that got to this point, because Republicans in Congress want to make it an election issue. They refuse to compromise.”Oct. 5, 2023

  • Matt Gaetz is ‘one of the least popular members of Congress,’ but ‘can’t be dismissed’

    04:24
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Moulton: ‘Border wall’ won’t ‘solve the crisis,’ but Republicans ‘refuse to compromise’

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Moulton: China sees ‘major victories’ from ‘dysfunction,’ ‘Republican Civil War’ in Congress

    04:18

  • ‘What side deals are being cut’ could play key role in House Speaker election, strategists say

    07:51

  • Brendan Buck: New Speaker is ‘gonna go right into the meat grinder’ due to McCarthy’s promises

    04:57

  • Sen. Merkley: Ukraine is ‘paying with their lives and they’re asking us to help’ with aid package

    05:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All