Rep. Moulton: ‘Border wall’ won’t ‘solve the crisis,’ but Republicans ‘refuse to compromise’

The Biden administration has announced a major reversal amid a surge of illegal crossings, waiving 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction in southern Texas. Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the President’s decision to continue building the border wall, and House Republicans’ reluctance to compromise on immigration policy. “I don't think a border wall is going to solve the crisis but let's be honest, we do have a crisis at the border,” Moulton says. “This is an issue that got to this point, because Republicans in Congress want to make it an election issue. They refuse to compromise.”Oct. 5, 2023