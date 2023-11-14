IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • David Ignatius: hostage deal may ‘come through within days,’ would be a ‘significant breakthrough’

    04:47

  • International efforts rescue child cancer patients from Gaza, but many remain trapped in the warzone

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Moskowitz: ‘We have to remove Hamas’ for ‘the safety of Israel’ and ‘innocent Palestinians’

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Ahead of Biden-Xi meeting, stakes are high: ‘China depends on us the way we depend on them’

    03:20

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘There’s a good likelihood’ House GOP funding plan will ‘get jammed by the Senate’

    05:03

  • Kirby: IDF has ‘responsibility’ to eliminate Hamas, but must ‘be mindful’ of civilians, hospitals

    07:03

  • Secret Service agent for Biden’s granddaughter opens fire on suspected carjackers

    01:54

  • Israel should strive to ‘achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences’

    04:59

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: Israel tries to be ‘surgical’ as Hamas commits ‘war crime’ underground

    08:25

  • Commander Zoe Dunning: Repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell was ‘unreal’ and ‘a big day for our country’

    04:18

  • Selection of new FBI headquarters site comes under scrutiny

    02:19

  • Sen. Merkley: ‘Glad for a pause,’ but ‘a much bigger infusion of humanitarian aid’ is needed in Gaza

    05:02

  • UK Amb.: ‘More talks’ ‘need to happen’ to free Hamas hostages, but Israel’s pauses are a ‘good sign’

    04:48

  • ICRC: ‘We wish that we could force our way’ in to free hostages, but ‘we need permission’ from Hamas

    06:20

  • Fmr. Israeli PM: Ceasefire is a ‘bad idea,’ each day of pausing is ‘another two weeks to the war’

    06:04

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘I do not support a ceasefire,’ but ‘size of civilian casualties have been too high’

    05:07

  • Chuck Todd: ‘Make him Grandpa Biden and embrace it’ rather than ‘treating him like a Faberge egg’

    08:31

  • Fmr. Obama Deputy Chief of Staff: ‘No panic’ among Dems over new polling, ‘we have a long ways to go’

    05:37

  • Fmr. British Amb: ‘Public opinion’ is becoming ‘less tolerant’ of Israel’s retaliation against Gaza

    03:49

  • Rep. Turner on FBI intel: ‘We concur’ domestic bad actors pose ‘greatest threat’ in ‘over a decade’

    06:36

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Moskowitz: ‘We have to remove Hamas’ for ‘the safety of Israel’ and ‘innocent Palestinians’

05:08

A bipartisan congressional delegation went to Israel, meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and families of hostages. Among them was Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), who joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what he saw and heard on his trip, the March for Israel in Washington, D.C. and the rise of antisemitism across the country. “We don't just have to remove Hamas for the safety of Israel, we have to remove Hamas and get them away from the innocent Palestinians. I mean, I'm for a two state solution. I hope we get there soon,” Moskowitz says, “but it's not going to happen so long as Hamas is willing to sacrifice the Palestinians and use them as propaganda.”Nov. 14, 2023

  • David Ignatius: hostage deal may ‘come through within days,’ would be a ‘significant breakthrough’

    04:47

  • International efforts rescue child cancer patients from Gaza, but many remain trapped in the warzone

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Moskowitz: ‘We have to remove Hamas’ for ‘the safety of Israel’ and ‘innocent Palestinians’

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Ahead of Biden-Xi meeting, stakes are high: ‘China depends on us the way we depend on them’

    03:20

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘There’s a good likelihood’ House GOP funding plan will ‘get jammed by the Senate’

    05:03

  • Kirby: IDF has ‘responsibility’ to eliminate Hamas, but must ‘be mindful’ of civilians, hospitals

    07:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All