Rep. Moskowitz: ‘We have to remove Hamas’ for ‘the safety of Israel’ and ‘innocent Palestinians’

A bipartisan congressional delegation went to Israel, meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and families of hostages. Among them was Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), who joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what he saw and heard on his trip, the March for Israel in Washington, D.C. and the rise of antisemitism across the country. “We don't just have to remove Hamas for the safety of Israel, we have to remove Hamas and get them away from the innocent Palestinians. I mean, I'm for a two state solution. I hope we get there soon,” Moskowitz says, “but it's not going to happen so long as Hamas is willing to sacrifice the Palestinians and use them as propaganda.”Nov. 14, 2023