Rep. Moskowitz responds to Jayapal: Saying that ‘an entire country’ is ‘racist” is ‘unacceptable’

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus - under pressure from the Democratic leadership and political attacks from Republicans – has apologized for characterizing Israel as a "racist state" at a conference on Saturday. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), who authored a letter circulated by House Democrats condemning Jayapal’s comment, joins Andrea Mitchell to react. “I think it's fair to criticize government policies, but to say an entire country was racist, which gets to the foundation of that country I think is unacceptable,” he says. July 17, 2023