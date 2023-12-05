Rep Moskowitz: ‘Democracy is failing,’ enemies will see that ‘congress is irrevocably broken’

There is rising tension among lawmakers as they negotiate an aid package for Israel before the quickly approaching winter recess. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the path to passing aid for Israel and the rise of antisemitism on college campuses. On passing an aid package, Moskowitz says, “If we can’t get this done, it's not just that we're sending Ukraine a message and Israel a message, the whole world will be watching that Congress is irrevocably broken.” “Putin is going to seize on that, and so will China. China will see that democracy is failing in Congress.” “It fits right into the chaos going on in Washington, right? We're sending a message to the world that we can't handle big problems anymore,” he adds.Dec. 5, 2023