Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Moore: Debt limit deal ‘could have been worse’ but White House pulled ‘victory out of defeat’

04:33

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a deal on the debt limit, but it faces multiple hurdles in Congress. Representative Gwen Moore (D-WI), a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, joins Peter Alexander to explain her position on the deal. “It could have been much worse,” says Moore. When asked whether she would vote for the bill, she adds, “I don't want to default on America and I'm trying to find a way to ‘yes.’ I have some further questions, but I also want to congratulate the White House on doing what I think was to pull victory out of defeat.”May 30, 2023

