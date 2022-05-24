IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: ISIS operative in U.S. plotted to assassinate George W. Bush, FBI alleges

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Mo Brooks denies being subpoenaed by Jan 6 Committee: ‘They haven’t served me anything.’

10:57

NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard interviews Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL) live on Andrea Mitchell Reports on primary election day in Alabama, where Brooks is running in the Republican Senate primary race. Brooks, who was seen wearing body armor on January 6, tells Hillyard he has not received a subpoena from the January 6 Committee. “They haven’t served me anything,” says Brooks. May 24, 2022

