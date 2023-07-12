Rep. Mikie Sherrill: Tuberville’s 'unconscionable' military promotions blockade hurts ‘readiness’

For nearly four months, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) has been blocking hundreds of military promotions over his objections to a Pentagon policy covering the travel costs for service members getting abortions. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) joins Garrett Haake to discuss. “It's not just about military readiness. It's all about service members and what they're doing for their families,” says Sherrill, a Navy veteran who serves on the Armed Services Committee. “Tuberville wants to impose his own extremist views on service women and military families is really unconscionable.”July 12, 2023