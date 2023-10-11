Rep. Mike Turner: ‘We should never lose perspective’ that ‘Hamas is a franchise of Iran’

Several prominent lawmakers, including the House and Senate Intelligence committees, received a classified briefing on the Israel-Hamas War. Reps. Mike Turner (R-OH) and Jim Himes (D-CT), who respectively serve as Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the conflict and how Hezbollah and Iran play a role. “The concern that everyone has obviously is to what extent was Iran directly involved. But, you know, the thing that we should never lose perspective of is Hamas is a franchise of Iran,” Turner tells Andrea. “They fund them, they provide them rockets, they provide the munitions, they train them. So you know, the question really is perfunctory as to whether or not they directly were participating. We know that they are an arm of Iran.”Oct. 11, 2023