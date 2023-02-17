Rep. Mike Turner: Biden admin shouldn't have permitted Chinese spy balloon to 'complete its mission'

Chairman of the Intelligence Committee Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the Biden administration waiting to shoot the Chinese surveillance balloon down over the Atlantic ocean, after it traversed the continental United States. Turner tells Mitchell, “Whenever you let a spy balloon complete its mission, you're allowing the people who decided to take that risk, in this instance the Chinese, to collect all the data and information that they want.” Turner emphasizes that the shoot down should have come sooner: “This was not their only shot, and it came at a great risk.”Feb. 17, 2023