Rep. Mike Turner: Alleged leaker treating classified docs ‘like a game’ is ‘certainly very chilling’

Chairman of the Intelligence Committee Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who has been briefed on the leaked Pentagon documents, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts about the implications of the leak on confidence in the intelligence community and America’s relationships around the world. “This is a crime. This is espionage, and this involves real people,” says Turner. “This could hurt real people and real people could be killed and lose their lives over leaks of classified information. To make this all the way down to where it seems almost like a game to these individuals is certainly very chilling.” April 13, 2023