Rep. Mike Lawler: ‘We need to elect a speaker’ and ‘I wish we were not in this situation’

The speakership fight continues as the House struggles to navigate the Israel-Hamas war without a speaker. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest of the House and its search for a new speaker. “We should not have left that room until there were 217 votes secured,” Lawler tells Andrea. “We need to elect a speaker. I wish we were not in this situation. I voted to keep Kevin McCarthy in as speaker. But here we are. And so we have to get back to the work of the American people we have to govern. We have to deal with very real challenges. both domestically and abroad, from Israel and Ukraine to our southern border and the reckless debt that we have accrued,” he adds.Oct. 12, 2023