Rep. Mike Gallagher: ‘We have serious business’ and ‘can't be mired in a protracted speaker's race’

House Republicans narrowly voted in a closed-door meeting to nominate Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) for the speakership. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) joins Andrea Mitchell to offer his insights from the meeting and discuss the issues at hand once a new speaker is elected. “Well, my hope is, given everything everyone said prior to the vote about uniting behind whoever had the most votes — and 113 is a narrow majority — that everyone would support Steve Scalise on the House floor regardless of who they voted for,” Gallagher says. “We have serious business that we need to do and we can't be mired in a protracted speaker's race. I think there's bipartisan action that we can take today, or early tomorrow, on Israel; a bipartisan resolution as well as providing support so that the military support we provide to Israel doesn't go dry. There are things we need to do that simply cannot happen until we nominate and choose a Speaker of the House.”Oct. 11, 2023