    Rep. Mike Gallagher: ‘We have serious business’ and ‘can't be mired in a protracted speaker's race’

    Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: ‘This is not a time for division; this is time for national unity’

  • John Kirby: ‘There’s no greater priority’ for Biden than ‘safety and security’ of American hostages

  • Rep. Mike Turner: ‘We should never lose perspective’ that ‘Hamas is a franchise of Iran’

  • Rep. Scalise wins GOP nomination for House speaker

  • Israeli journalist: ‘not a single home’ not affected by Hamas violence, ‘we won’t let that deter us’

  • Fmr. Israel Amb.: US ‘empowering’ Iran, helped ‘finance Hamas’ under ‘Biden administration’s watch’

  • Fmr. Foreign Minister Livni: Hamas doesn’t represent ‘any Palestinian cause for freedom or stay.’

  • Family of hostage to Israeli government: ‘bring back the captive people soon, with diplomacy.’

  • Israeli Amb. Regev: Israeli counter attack pause would be a ‘mistake,’ Israeli must ‘hit back hard’

  • Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Israel: ‘do not underestimate’ Jewish people, ‘President has the back of Israel’

  • Diana Buttu: ‘Everybody has focused only on Israel’s security,’ leaving the Palestinians aside

  • Amb. Michael Herzog: Israel will hold Hamas ‘accountable to each and every hostage they have’

  • 'Absolute terror': American living in Israel speaks after relatives were kidnapped

  • Dennis Ross: ‘I don’t even exclude the possibility that Israel will’ end up reoccupying Gaza

  • Hamas threatens to start executing hostages

  • Fmr. CIA head John Brennan: Hamas assault on Israel has ‘been brewing for many, many years’

  • Mother of Israeli hostages: ‘There is no reason to hold them there. They are not soldiers.’

  • Israeli emergency responder: 'We need to help these people'

  • More than 100 have been taken hostage during attacks on Israel

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Mike Gallagher: ‘We have serious business’ and ‘can't be mired in a protracted speaker's race’

House Republicans narrowly voted in a closed-door meeting to nominate Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) for the speakership. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) joins Andrea Mitchell to offer his insights from the meeting and discuss the issues at hand once a new speaker is elected. “Well, my hope is, given everything everyone said prior to the vote about uniting behind whoever had the most votes — and 113 is a narrow majority — that everyone would support Steve Scalise on the House floor regardless of who they voted for,” Gallagher says. “We have serious business that we need to do and we can't be mired in a protracted speaker's race. I think there's bipartisan action that we can take today, or early tomorrow, on Israel; a bipartisan resolution as well as providing support so that the military support we provide to Israel doesn't go dry. There are things we need to do that simply cannot happen until we nominate and choose a Speaker of the House.”Oct. 11, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

