    Rep. Mike Gallagher: I don't think China would hesitate to shoot down a U.S. asset in their airspace

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Mike Gallagher: I don't think China would hesitate to shoot down a U.S. asset in their airspace

06:33

Secretary of State Blinken has abruptly postponed his planned trip to Beijing because of the Chinese spy balloon hovering over the U.S., which the U.S. considers a violation of American sovereignty. Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI), Chairman of the Select Committee on China and member of the Intelligence and Armed Services Committees, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in. “I don't think the Chinese Communist Party would hesitate to shoot down an American asset that was in their airspace,” says Gallagher. Feb. 3, 2023

    Rep. Mike Gallagher: I don't think China would hesitate to shoot down a U.S. asset in their airspace

