  • Will Hurd: SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ+ rights 'makes me uncomfortable,’ but was ‘the right call’

  • Rep. Bob Good: ‘I’m glad’ SCOTUS rejected student loan plan, ‘it’s a student loan transfer scheme’

    Rep. Maxwell Frost: ‘Incumbent upon the administration to find other ways' to forgive student debt

    Supreme Court to hear case on right of accused domestic abusers to own guns

  • Danielle Holley: Affirmative action decision is a ‘very disappointing day’ for higher education

  • Lee Bollinger: Affirmative action decision is a ‘tragedy’ in the fight against racial discrimination

  • Rep. Ro Khanna: SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action does ‘a terrible disservice to future leaders’

  • Leon Panetta: ‘No question in my mind that Putin has been weakened’ by Prigozhin's aborted rebellion

  • Harry Litman: Prosecutors need ‘fresh evidence’ to issue warrant for Trump’s New Jersey golf club

  • Biden jokes about his age to counter voters' concerns

  • Sabrina Siddiqui: Katzenberg reportedly ‘counseling Biden to embrace his age’ amid voter concerns

  • Alexander Vindman: U.S. could do more for Ukraine ‘without additional risk’ after Wagner rebellion

  • Igor Novikov: Kremlin can now use Prigozhin as a 'wildcard' while retaining 'plausible deniability'

  • Sen. Mark Warner: Prigozhin ‘says he’s in Minsk,’ in a hotel that doesn’t have any windows

  • John Brennan: I don’t think the threat to Putin’s rule is ‘by any means over at this point’

  • Jen Psaki: Pelosi believes Democrats should use abortion against the GOP in 2024

  • Danielle Holley: Dobbs showed SCOTUS’ ability to disturb ‘everyday lives’ with ‘the stroke of a pen’

  • David Gallo: ‘All the tests in the world doesn't preclude having an implosion. It happens.’

  • David Gallo: ‘If there was a rupture of the hull, it's just over within milliseconds’

  • Lt. Gen. Honore: Titan tragedy ‘put a lot of pressure on the Coast Guard’ to implement ‘standards’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Maxwell Frost: ‘Incumbent upon the administration to find other ways' to forgive student debt

Representative Maxwell Frost (D-FL), the youngest member of Congress, tells Andrea Mitchell that the Supreme Court’s student loan decision “doesn’t strike down the President’s ability” to forgive student debt, but rather “the way he was doing it.” He explains, “now it’s just going to be incumbent upon the administration to find other ways to do it and other laws to look at other mechanisms.”June 30, 2023

