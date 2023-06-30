Rep. Maxwell Frost: ‘Incumbent upon the administration to find other ways' to forgive student debt

Will Hurd: SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ+ rights 'makes me uncomfortable,’ but was ‘the right call’04:02
Rep. Bob Good: ‘I’m glad’ SCOTUS rejected student loan plan, ‘it’s a student loan transfer scheme’04:49
Rep. Maxwell Frost: ‘Incumbent upon the administration to find other ways' to forgive student debt04:35
Supreme Court to hear case on right of accused domestic abusers to own guns01:27
Danielle Holley: Affirmative action decision is a ‘very disappointing day’ for higher education08:44
Lee Bollinger: Affirmative action decision is a ‘tragedy’ in the fight against racial discrimination07:19
Rep. Ro Khanna: SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action does ‘a terrible disservice to future leaders’03:50
Leon Panetta: ‘No question in my mind that Putin has been weakened’ by Prigozhin's aborted rebellion10:35
Harry Litman: Prosecutors need ‘fresh evidence’ to issue warrant for Trump’s New Jersey golf club08:05
Biden jokes about his age to counter voters' concerns03:46
Sabrina Siddiqui: Katzenberg reportedly ‘counseling Biden to embrace his age’ amid voter concerns06:19
Alexander Vindman: U.S. could do more for Ukraine ‘without additional risk’ after Wagner rebellion07:27
Igor Novikov: Kremlin can now use Prigozhin as a 'wildcard' while retaining 'plausible deniability'06:16
Sen. Mark Warner: Prigozhin ‘says he’s in Minsk,’ in a hotel that doesn’t have any windows06:49
John Brennan: I don’t think the threat to Putin’s rule is ‘by any means over at this point’06:37
Jen Psaki: Pelosi believes Democrats should use abortion against the GOP in 202405:55
Danielle Holley: Dobbs showed SCOTUS’ ability to disturb ‘everyday lives’ with ‘the stroke of a pen’05:41
David Gallo: ‘All the tests in the world doesn't preclude having an implosion. It happens.’07:08
David Gallo: ‘If there was a rupture of the hull, it's just over within milliseconds’08:23
Lt. Gen. Honore: Titan tragedy ‘put a lot of pressure on the Coast Guard’ to implement ‘standards’07:11
- Now Playing
Danielle Holley: Affirmative action decision is a ‘very disappointing day’ for higher education08:44
Lee Bollinger: Affirmative action decision is a ‘tragedy’ in the fight against racial discrimination07:19
