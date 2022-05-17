Rep. Madeleine Dean: Support for 'Islamophobic, homophobic’ Kathy Barnette is 'troubling'

Representative Madeleine Dean (D-PA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss far-right Pennsylvania Republican candidate Kathy Barnette’s campaign for U.S. Senate, drawing from her experience running against Barnette in 2020. “When she ran against me, she revealed herself and her values. Islamophobic, homophobic, embracing disinformation, the big lie, and Donald Trump's platform of disinformation and autocracy, frankly,” says Dean. “It's troubling to me to see that that somehow might have an appeal among the Republican base.”May 17, 2022