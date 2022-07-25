Rep. Lofgren: Why did DHS IG wait 'months and months' to alert about deleted Secret Service texts?

January 6 Committee member Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the work ahead for the select committee, including possible subpoenas of Ginni Thomas and the personal phones of some Secret Service personnel, after the agency said text messages on agents’ work phones from January 5 and 6 were lost during an update. “I have a concern about the Inspector General as well," says Lofgren. "Why did he wait months and months and months and months before telling us some of this, that these texts were erased?”July 25, 2022