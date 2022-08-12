Rep. Lofgren: Some in GOP are not ‘tethered to the facts’ in anti-FBI response to Mar-a-Lago search

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell ahead of the House vote on the Inflation Reduction Act to discuss the bill and address her Republican colleagues’ reaction to the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago, and the violent fallout. “Some of my colleagues do not appear to be tethered to the facts. For example, Congressman Gosar tweeted yesterday that we should destroy the FBI,” says Lofgren. “Yesterday, we had some individual attack the FBI office in Ohio.” Aug. 12, 2022