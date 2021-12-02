Rep. Lofgren: Clark’s intent to plead the fifth is ‘pretty extraordinary’

Member of the January 6th Committee Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) joins Garrett Haake to discuss her committee’s unanimous vote last night to recommend a contempt charge against Jeffrey Clark, who says he will claim Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination during his last chance to testify. “Apparently, Mr. Clark believes that he has done something that might result in a criminal prosecution. That’s pretty extraordinary,” said Lofgren. “We’re a little bit skeptical that he is on the level that he’s maybe just trying to delay this, but we think it’s important to give him another chance to come in and do the right thing.” Dec. 2, 2021