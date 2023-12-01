IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Lawler: George Santos 'was unfit to serve' and the 'damning' ethics report led to expulsion

02:12

Freshman Republican congressman George Santos of New York has been formally expelled from the house in a historic vote on the House floor in the wake of a damning bipartisan ethics report accusing Santos of blatantly stealing from his campaign. Rep. Mike Lawler, (R-NY) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “He was unfit to serve,” Lawler tells Andrea. “Today you saw a broad bipartisan vote, you know, two thirds required to remove him from office. This was not about due process. He was afforded every opportunity to comply and work with the ethics committee and answer their questions he chose not to, that ethics committee report was damning.”Dec. 1, 2023

